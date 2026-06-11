Gym owner shot dead during training session in Haryana’s Hansi

A 26-year-old gym owner, identified as Kapil, was shot dead and a young woman was injured after two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire near Fawwara Chowk in Haryana’s Hansi town early on Thursday morning. A CCTV grab of the unidentified assailant firing at the gym owner, Kapil, on a street in Hansi town on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:30am while Kapil, a native of a village in Jind who ran a fitness centre in Hansi, was conducting an outdoor training session for a group of six to seven clients on the steps of a row of closed shops.

CCTV footage captured the moments leading up to the killing, showing Kapil instructing his clients as they performed step-up exercises with their backs turned to the road.

The two attackers arrived on a motorcycle, with the rider wearing a helmet and the pillion rider wearing a white cap and his face masked. The pillion rider dismounted and fired 10 rounds at close range within seconds. Kapil, who sustained gunshot wounds to his head and back, turned toward the shooter before collapsing to the ground. He was rushed to a hospital, but declared dead.

A client identified as Shikha, who was warming up nearby, was struck by bullet fragments and rushed to a private hospital in Hisar for treatment.

Local police cordoned off the area, and teams from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and forensic units were deployed to gather evidence. Investigators are currently analysing the CCTV footage to trace the escape route and identity of the attackers.

According to deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Vinod Shankar, Kapil had recently relocated his fitness business to this new site. Police are investigating all angles to establish a motive, noting that Kapil’s mother informed the authorities that he had a court marriage three years ago.