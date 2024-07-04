 Gym trainer held for sexual assaults sent to 1-day Chandigarh Police remand - Hindustan Times
Gym trainer held for sexual assaults sent to 1-day Chandigarh Police remand

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 04, 2024 07:50 AM IST

The accused identified as Sawan Bhatti, was arrested by the Sector-17 police following a search spanning six weeks, spurred by the complaint of a victim who was sexually assaulted at a Sector-16 park

A 28-year-old gym trainer, arrested on the charges of sexually assaulting women, was brought on production warrants from Burail jail by team of Sector-11 police station and was remanded to one-day police custody by court on Wednesday.

A case under Sections 354, 376, 379-A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in this regard. (Getty image)
A case under Sections 354, 376, 379-A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in this regard. (Getty image)

The accused identified as Sawan Bhatti, was arrested by the Sector-17 police following a search spanning six weeks, spurred by the complaint of a victim who was sexually assaulted at a Sector-16 park. He was arrested in connection to a case registered against him in Sector-11 police station on June 10. Here, he had approached a woman on his Honda Activa near a park in Sector 15, asking for directions. As the girl began to guide him, he got hold of her and sexually assaulted her, even snatching her valuables.

A case under Sections 354, 376, 379-A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in this regard.

Holding a BSc degree in computer science, he works at a gym in Mohali and resides in Sector 49, Chandigarh, with a live-in partner. In all, Bhatti was wanted for attempting sexual assault on at least seven women in Mohali and Chandigarh, as per investigators.

The police had zeroed in on the accused while hunting for the predator on a white Activa.

