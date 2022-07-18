Habitual thief arrested for stealing ₹1 lakh in Chandigarh
Police on Friday night arrested a 32-year-old habitual thief for allegedly stealing ₹1 lakh as well as gold and silver items from a house in Burail village.
The accused, Jitender Singh of Burail village, broke into the house of Manish Kumar of Burail, who works as a building contractor. Kumar, who had to give wages to his labourers, had ₹1 lakh in cash and jewellery worth around ₹10 lakh, which was reported stolen.
Police, however, made the arrest within six hours of the incident when the accused tried to sell the stolen jewellery.
A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 34 police station. Following his arrest, the accused was sent to judicial custody after having been produced before court on Sunday.
Police said the accused was a habitual thief and a drug addict. He had previously been lodged in jail in a theft case.
Panchkula 2009 double homicide: Accused couple arrested 13 years after murders
Special task force, Ambala, has arrested a “most-wanted” couple from Indore in connection with the 2009 double-murder of a financer and Raju's' four-year-old son. The accused, Raju and his wife, Shilpa, residents of AKS colony, Zirakpur, were nabbed by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aman Kumar, STF Ambala unit inspector Deepender Partap Singh and their team from Bilochi Mardana, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday. They will be produced in court for remand.
Mann announces campaign to clean rivers, drains across state
Kapurthala : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced the launch of a state-wide campaign to clean rivers and drains of Punjab. He said the state government was making concerted efforts to enhance the green cover in the state, for which Shaheed Bhagat Singh Haryiwal Lehar has been started. Noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is now AAP Rajya Sabha member also stressed the need to clean Buddha Nullah and Chitti Bein on the same pattern with the active support of the state government.
Month-long Sawan festivities set to begin in UP’s Agra
After two years, the Taj city is all geared up for Sawan fairs. The first of these would be organised at the Rajeshwar temple here on Monday. These fairs will usher in month-long celebrations, with the last one scheduled at Prithvinath temple on the fourth Monday of Sawan month. For two years, no celebrations were held due to Covid.
Punjab CM allots districts to ministers for implementation of welfare schemes
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has allotted districts to cabinet ministers in order to ensure implementation and monitoring of welfare schemes and ongoing development works in the state. The CM said on Sunday that ministers will ensure that the benefits of the people-centric and growth-oriented government schemes are percolated to the people. The move is seen as a step to take the percolation of government and its policies and programs deeper into the public domain.
Caught violating traffic rules in Punjab, be ready to do community service
Chandigarh: Exceeding the speed limit or driving under the influence of alcohol in Punjab will now attract community service at a hospital or compulsory blood donation as punishment, besides fine and temporary suspension of licence. According to a notification issued by the state transport department on fines for different traffic violations, an offender caught exceeding the speed limit will have to pay ₹1,000 for first offence and ₹ 2,000 for subsequent violation.
