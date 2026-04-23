Hailstorm damage: Punjab sanctions ₹123-cr relief package for farmers

The Punjab government has sanctioned a relief package of ₹123.28 crore for farmers whose crops were damaged due to hailstorms that struck parts of the state last month, said revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Wednesday. Among the affected districts, Fazilka has received the highest relief of ₹44.24 crore. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Mundian said a total relief package worth ₹123,28,05,938 has been approved for crop damage spread over 92,695 acres in 111 villages across seven districts, including 992 acres with 26% to 32% damage, 61,115 acres with 33% to 75% damage and 30,588 acres with 76% to 100% damage.”

Giving a district-wise breakup, the minister said that among the affected districts, Fazilka received the highest relief of ₹44.24 crore, followed by Muktsar Sahib with ₹43 crore, Bathinda ₹22.83 crore, Moga ₹7.73 crore and Amritsar ₹5.26 crore, while compensation of around ₹17 lakh and ₹1.35 lakh was also sanctioned for farmers in Ferozepur and Rupnagar districts, respectively.

Explaining the compensation process, the minister said: “The relief has been calculated on the basis of crop loss severity, covering land where damage ranged from 26% to complete loss, thereby ensuring a fair and transparent compensation mechanism for every affected farmer.

He said the revenue department has already instructed deputy commissioners to expedite the remaining formalities so that the sanctioned amount can be transferred to beneficiaries without delay.