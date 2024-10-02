Half the battle won: Voters in Sopore Baramulla, inch closer to 50% turnout

Two towns within a distance of 12 km, Sopore and Baramulla, that would traditionally watch elections unfold from the sidelines, seldom seeing the hustle and bustle around polling stations, posted improved figures as residents shunned the boycott culture. An elderly woman shows indelible ink-marked fingers after casting her vote in Bandipora . (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Earlier during the Lok Sabha polls, first-time voters in the twin towns had also voted in good numbers. The trend has bled into the assembly polls as well. Baramulla and Sopore seats have both urban and rural votes, but it was always the latter that drew the most attention. This time around, even the urban pockets have made their voices heard.

Sopore and Baramulla have around 1.12 lakh and 1.26 lakh voters who sealed the fate of 45 candidates in fray from both the constituencies. Till 5 pm, Baramulla had recorded 47.95% turnout marking a big 10% from the 2014 assembly polls when the figure stood at 39.73%. Sopore, which had recorded 30.79% votes, in 2014 also recorded 41.44% polling till 5 pm.

Lessons learnt with time

“Time has taught us a good lesson. We used to boycott polls and as a result, the town was neglected. We never got a candidate of our choice in the past three decades. In the last assembly election, only 3 to 5% of people voted here. Today, it’s around 40% to 50%,” said 66-year-old former government officer Tariq Ahmad, who came out after casting his vote at a polling station setup in Degree College in Sopore..

By 2 pm, more than 35% of voters had exercised their right to franchise at five polling stations. “This vote is also against the wrong policies of the government which has pushed us to the wall,” Nasir Ahmad Malik of Shalpora said, noting the stark difference from when polling days were accompanied by stone pelting.

“With graduates and post graduates sitting idle without jobs and no big projects in our town youth, it’s time we regain what we have lost,” he said.

Young and old, men and women, all stepped out in good numbers to cast their votes sans fear. Unlike in the past, even the security force personnel posted in Sopore looked relaxed.

Advocate Mohammad Latief Wani, who is contesting as an independent, said he was happy to see voters showing more enthusiasm compared to previous elections. “Our town is one of the important towns of Kashmir but it doesn’t look like a big town and has no amenities. We deserve better governance so that realisation has forced people to come out to vote.”

Festive mood

In the neighbouring Baramulla town, the mood looked festive at various polling stations and people poured into polling stations even late in the day.

“My vote is for development and peace. I hope the government that gets elected resolves our issues on priority,” said Nahida Akhtar of Noorbagh.

The election fray is also diverse this time around, with several independents joining the race. The banned Jamaat-e-Islami, which wields considerable influence in the belt, is also contesting polls for the first time in 35 years through independents.

“After 35 years, Jamaat backed candidates are in fray in Baramulla and Sopore and the supporters of banned Jamaat came in good numbers to cast their votes. Both Sopore and Baramulla towns were strongholds of Jamaat and Sopore elected Jamaat candidate thrice till 1987. After 1990 I am voting for the first time for our candidate because we want the ban to be lifted,” said Abdul Qadir, a Jamaat supporter in Baramulla.