Halwara airport likely to start functioning before Diwali: MP Arora

Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora along with all officials of the departments concerned, including the Airports Authority of India (AAI), public works department (PWD), contractors of PWD and IAF and the local administration visited the upcoming international airport at Halwara, on Friday, to review the progress of the ongoing construction work there. Arora said that the airport is likely to start functioning before Diwali. (HT File)

He took stock of every work including terminals, lighting, toilets, sewerage treatment plant (STP) horticulture, runway, taxiway, security system and announcements system. He expressed his satisfaction with the work. He directed all the officials to complete the remaining work simultaneously. He was apprised that the air-conditioning system installed at terminals has already been tested.

Later, addressing the mediapersons there, Arora said he is satisfied that now almost 100% of the of the work has been completed at the civil side of the airport. He added some work is pending towards IAF side, which is likely to be completed within a month or so. “Now, I shall meet CEOs of all the airlines in Delhi to plan for starting flights from this airport,” he said, adding that he had already written twice to CEOs of all the airlines. The CEOs of all the airlines had asked him to approach after construction work is fully completed at the airport, he added.

Arora said that the airport is likely to start functioning before Diwali. Thus, the opening of the airport will be no less than a Diwali gift for the people of Ludhiana and the whole of the Malwa region. He said the airport has the capacity to accommodate 300 passengers in one go. He added that the airport has the provision for expansion in the future. He said two wide-bodied aircraft can be parked at one time.

Arora gave credit to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for sanctioning funds for the airport.

He said the airport is being set up in an area measuring 161.28 acres. Of this area, the built-up terminal area is 2,000 square metres. The total project cost excluding land is around ₹70 crore.

He reiterated that the project after its completion will prove beneficial not for Ludhiana only but for the whole state as it will give a boost to the economy. On the occasion, Arora planted a sapling on the premises of the airport.