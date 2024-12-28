‘Hans Raj ki haal hai tera?’ when the former PM called his college friend

Very close to former Indian Prime Minister (PM) Manmohan Singh way back during his college days in 1952, this Sector-11 resident, Dr Hans Raj Chaudhary, fondly remembers Singh as a man who called him by his name, recognising him even after becoming the the country’s PM. Dr Hans Raj Chaudhary, fondly remembers Singh as a man who called him by his name, recognising him even after becoming the the country’s PM. (HT photo)

“We studied together while doing Bachelor of Arts in the Hindu College, Amritsar, in 1952. Dr Manmohan Singh and I both were toppers at that time and hence became very close friends. Later however, we parted ways as I pursued medical stream and he pursued economics, we then lost touch,” says 92-year-old Dr Chaudhary as he remembers his days with Singh.

Dr Chaudhary says he got to meet Dr Manmohan Singh after many decades in the 2000’s during an event in New Delhi when the latter had become the PM. “Hans Raj ki haal hai tera? (Hans Raj, how are you),” he had called me,” the nonagenarian remembers. “I was so happy he still remembered me,” he added.

“He was very soft spoken, humble and a fine human being. I always felt so proud of him,” Dr Chaudhary says.

Dr Singh’s Sec-11 house wears deserted look

Dr Manmohan Singh owns a house in Sector 11-B which has been rented out for the last many decades now. Neighbours have no recollection of the former PM ever having come to this house.

His college friend Dr Chaudhary’s house is just adjoining Dr Singh’s. “We became neighbours by chance, I came to know the house next to ours is owned by Dr Manmohan Singh. However, I never met him here,” said Dr Chaudhary.

A caretaker residing in the house said there have been people coming here since morning.