Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Hans Raj ki haal hai tera?’ when the former PM called his college friend

ByAneesha Sareen Kumar, Chandigarh
Dec 28, 2024 08:40 AM IST

Dr Manmohan Singh’s friend recounts being meeting him after five decades and being called out fondly

Very close to former Indian Prime Minister (PM) Manmohan Singh way back during his college days in 1952, this Sector-11 resident, Dr Hans Raj Chaudhary, fondly remembers Singh as a man who called him by his name, recognising him even after becoming the the country’s PM.

Dr Hans Raj Chaudhary, fondly remembers Singh as a man who called him by his name, recognising him even after becoming the the country’s PM. (HT photo)
Dr Hans Raj Chaudhary, fondly remembers Singh as a man who called him by his name, recognising him even after becoming the the country’s PM. (HT photo)

“We studied together while doing Bachelor of Arts in the Hindu College, Amritsar, in 1952. Dr Manmohan Singh and I both were toppers at that time and hence became very close friends. Later however, we parted ways as I pursued medical stream and he pursued economics, we then lost touch,” says 92-year-old Dr Chaudhary as he remembers his days with Singh.

Dr Chaudhary says he got to meet Dr Manmohan Singh after many decades in the 2000’s during an event in New Delhi when the latter had become the PM. “Hans Raj ki haal hai tera? (Hans Raj, how are you),” he had called me,” the nonagenarian remembers. “I was so happy he still remembered me,” he added.

“He was very soft spoken, humble and a fine human being. I always felt so proud of him,” Dr Chaudhary says.

Dr Singh’s Sec-11 house wears deserted look

Dr Manmohan Singh owns a house in Sector 11-B which has been rented out for the last many decades now. Neighbours have no recollection of the former PM ever having come to this house.

His college friend Dr Chaudhary’s house is just adjoining Dr Singh’s. “We became neighbours by chance, I came to know the house next to ours is owned by Dr Manmohan Singh. However, I never met him here,” said Dr Chaudhary.

A caretaker residing in the house said there have been people coming here since morning.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On