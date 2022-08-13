‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive paves its way to remote areas in J&K
As a part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, hoisting a Tricolour has become a movement in J&K with several remote areas actively participating in the campaign.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon all citizens to turn the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign into a mass movement to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.
According to a J&K government spokesperson, from Kathua to Kupwara, people of J&K, particularly children, are organising rallies. “The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism among people and promote awareness about the national flag,” he added.
Citizens of J&K, including the public representatives, are participating in the campaign vigorously, he said.
Quoting Budgam DDC chairman Nazir Ahmed Khan, the spokesman said he urged everyone to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign successful. “It is a moment to remind us of the sacrifices of our bravehearts for Independence,” he added.
“Recently, in remote Kralpora, Machil area of Kupwara, students were joined by locals in carrying out a Tiranga rally,” he said.
Amarnath Yatra: LG Sinha offers ‘Samapan pooja’
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha performed the ‘samapan pooja’ of the annual Amarnath Yatra at Raj Bhawan on Friday morning.
He prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the people amid chanting of religious hymns and mantras.
“I truly admire and appreciate the selfless contribution of all stakeholders and citizens for making this difficult Yatra hassle-free for pilgrims,” he said.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
-
Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy
With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.
-
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
-
Fake caste claim: Scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede
The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede in a 'fake caste claim' case, while dismissing complaints filed by some activists and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had sought revocation of his claim that he belonged to the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste.
-
TT player Naina Jaiswal registers case over harassment on social media
A case has been registered following a complaint from table tennis player Naina Jaiswal over alleged harassment on social media, police said on Saturday. Read 19-year-old man held from Faridabad for harassing over 50 women on social media As the case is bailable, a notice under Section 41 of CrPC (appearance before police officer) has been served on the accused, they said.
