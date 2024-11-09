Hari Nau Sikh activist’s murder: Punjab police nab key shooters, members of Arsh Dalla gang

A month after Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau, alias Bhodi, a Kotkapura-based Sikh activist, was shot dead by four assailants at Hari Nau village in Faridkot district, the counter-intelligence wing of Punjab police arrested two key shooters, members of Arsh Dalla gang from Kharar, Mohali on Saturday. The arrested accused Anmolpreet Singh, 23, and (right) Navjot Singh, 26, both residents of Barnala. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Navjot Singh, 26, and Anmolpreet Singh, 23, both residents of Barnala.

According to sources, the counter-intelligence wing nabbed them from a lounge in Kharar.

The Faridkot police had also released their sketches last month.

On October 9, Singh was shot dead by four unidentified bike-borne assailants when he was returning from a gurdwara. Gurpreet was a member of ‘Waris Punjab De’, an organisation associated with Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh.

Punjab Police had claimed that said that the Sikh activist, was murdered at the behest of Amritpal Singh, who is lodged at Dibrugarh Jail of Assam under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Police have also named Amritpal in the FIR registered on October 10, 2024, under Sections 103 (1) (murder), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Kotkapura police station.