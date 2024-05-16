 Haridwar man’s two-year matrimonial fraud run ends in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haridwar man’s two-year matrimonial fraud run ends in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 17, 2024 05:52 AM IST

33-year-old Vipan Kumar duped women on matrimonial sites for over ₹1 crore, citing emergencies. Arrested after a complaint, he targeted working women above 27.

A 33-year-old man took to matrimonial sites duping a number of women, citing urgent requirement of money for his elderly parents’ surgery and to save his house from being mortgaged. The accused had duped women of more than 1 crore and was wanted by the Ludhiana police for the past two years.

The accused in police custody on Thursday in Ludhiana. (HT photo)
The accused in police custody on Thursday in Ludhiana. (HT photo)

The accused has been identified as Vipan Kumar of Haridwar, who is already married. Interestingly the accused used to target working women aged above 27, in order to extract money from them through emotional blackmailing.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Inspector Paramvir Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Sarabha Nagar police station, stated that a banker had filed a complaint in 2022 that an accused, whom she met on a matrimonial site, duped her of 25 lakh. The victim had stated that the accused won her confidence and promised to marry her. The accused then borrowed 25 lakh from her on the pretext of his father’s treatment, which he promised to return in one week. She also added that later he had switched off his phone and deleted his account from social networking sites. After the victim realised that she had been duped, she filed a complaint.

SHO Singh said police arrested the accused from Delhi following a tip-off. More information is expected from him during questioning, he said.

He also added that the accused had made multiple accounts on various matrimonial websites, using fake names and pictures, which he used to delete after getting the money. He has admitted to duping as many as 10 women so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haridwar man’s two-year matrimonial fraud run ends in Ludhiana

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On