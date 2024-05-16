Haridwar man’s two-year matrimonial fraud run ends in Ludhiana

A 33-year-old man took to matrimonial sites duping a number of women, citing urgent requirement of money for his elderly parents’ surgery and to save his house from being mortgaged. The accused had duped women of more than ₹1 crore and was wanted by the Ludhiana police for the past two years. The accused in police custody on Thursday in Ludhiana. (HT photo)

The accused has been identified as Vipan Kumar of Haridwar, who is already married. Interestingly the accused used to target working women aged above 27, in order to extract money from them through emotional blackmailing.

Inspector Paramvir Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Sarabha Nagar police station, stated that a banker had filed a complaint in 2022 that an accused, whom she met on a matrimonial site, duped her of ₹25 lakh. The victim had stated that the accused won her confidence and promised to marry her. The accused then borrowed ₹25 lakh from her on the pretext of his father’s treatment, which he promised to return in one week. She also added that later he had switched off his phone and deleted his account from social networking sites. After the victim realised that she had been duped, she filed a complaint.

SHO Singh said police arrested the accused from Delhi following a tip-off. More information is expected from him during questioning, he said.

He also added that the accused had made multiple accounts on various matrimonial websites, using fake names and pictures, which he used to delete after getting the money. He has admitted to duping as many as 10 women so far.