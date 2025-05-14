Harmandeep Singh Hans is new Mohali SSP

Harmandeep Singh Hans, a 2015-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali. Harmandeep Singh, the new Mohali SSP, is 2015-batch IPS officer. (HT Photo)

Prior to this, Hans was serving as joint director, crime, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab in Mohali.

He replaces Deepak Pareek, a 2014-batch IPS officer, who had served as the district SSP for nearly nine months since August 2, 2024. Hans had also served as superintendent of police in Mohali, his home town.