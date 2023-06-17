Harpreet Singh quits, Raghbir Singh is new Akal Takht jathedar

Days after his attending the engagement of Rajya Sabha Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Raghav Chadha with Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra at Kapurthala House in New Delhi on May 13 triggered a controversy, Giani Harpreet Singh ‘stepped down’ as the acting jathedar of Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) appointed Giani Raghbir Singh as the jathedar of the highest Sikh temporal seat. Giani Raghbir Singh was the jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib before being appointed as jathedar of the Akal Takht. (HT Photo)

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami announced the decision after an emergency meeting of the SGPC executive committee at its headquarters at Teja Singh Samundri Hall in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. The appointments were stamped in this meeting which ended in half an hour.

Addressing the media, Dhami said, “Giani Harpreet Singh was serving as the acting jathedar so there was a need to designate a permanent jathedar. The community was also demanding a permanent jathedar. So, Giani Harpreet Singh agreed to this and he willingly left the post to pave the way for appointing a permanent jathedar. Giani Harpreet Singh is already the jathedar of Takht Damdami Sahib and will continue to hold the post.”

Dhami reiterated that Giani Harpreet Singh had not been removed, but had voluntarily given up the additional charge.

However, it seems all was not well between SGPC and Giani Harpreet Singh, who is currently on a tour of Australia, as his close aides did not confirm that he quit his post willingly. Giani Harpreet Singh had come under fire from the leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which controls the SGPC after they objected to his presence at Chadha’s engagement. Senior SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha shared a post in this regard on social media.

Giani Raghbir Singh was the jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib before being appointed as jathedar of the Akal Takht. “I and Giani Harpreet Singh have been serving together for six years and took decisions in consultation concerning the community. We have affection for each other and we will continue working together with the same togetherness. This is a big responsibility that cannot be accomplished without the cooperation of sangat and the grace of Guru”, Giani Raghbir Singh said.

Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) granthi Giani Sultan Singh has been appointed as the jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib. He is said to be close to the chief of a religious dera in the Gurwali locality of Amritsar City, which is known for its proximity to the Badal family.

Giani Raghbir Singh has also been given the additional charge of head granthi of the Golden Temple. Similarly, Giani Sultan Singh will also continue as a granthi at Harmandar Sahib.

Dhami said that the executive panel fully appreciated the services rendered by Giani Harpreet Singh as the acting jathedar of the Akal Takht.

SGPC members raise questions over appointments

Member of opposition in SGPC general house Bhai Gurpreet Singh Randhawe Wale, who was present in the meeting as a member of the executive, raised questions over the appointments.

“God knows what happened behind the walls but we were told about this during the meeting. We were told that Giani Harpreet Singh himself wanted to quit as Akal Takht’s acting jathedar. I will not comment on it. But the question arises over the appointment of the next jathedar. I fear the decision in this regard was not taken by the SGPC independently but by a party controlled by a family. Today, the community needs a jathedar accepted by all and there should be rules for the appointment and removal. Panth should be involved in the entire process,” he said.

