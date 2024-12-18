Harsimrat Badal writes to edu min over PU senate issue

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday demanded the extension of Panjab University (PU) senate’s term and the announcing the schedule for its elections. SAD leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote in her letter to the Union minister that the polls were not held despite expiry of the term of PU senate on October 31 (PTI)

In a letter to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the MP said PU has been witnessing a tussle over the senate elections and the polls were not held despite expiry of the term of PU’s apex body on October 31.

Harsimrat emphasised that this was being done to reduce Punjab’s share in the administration of the varsity. She said the senate has been the governing body, running PU administration since 1904 and should remain so.

Talking about the role of the Punjab in the varsity, Harsimrat said 201 colleges of Punjab are recognised by the university as ₹200 crore, including examination fee and 40% funding from Punjab Government, is received by PU.

The remaining 60% funding is done by the central government, which is mostly from Punjab’s taxes, she added. “Despite historical and economic contributions, the senate elections were being delayed and attempts were being made to centralise it under the New Education Policy, 2020, thereby threatening the autonomy and heritage of the university.

The MP also informed the minister that all political parties in the Punjab had opposed the move as it would undermine the state’s democratic representation and voice in the administration of PU.

Harsimrat said in view of the sentiments of the people of Punjab and the historical and economic partnership of Panjab University, she requested that these demands should be supported and senate elections should be held immediately without tampering with the existing structure. She also demanded roll back of the hike in all fees in PU to ensure affordable education for all students.