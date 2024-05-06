Harsimrat credits former CM Parkash Singh Badal for Bathinda’s development

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday said that the former CM Parkash Singh Badal-led government was instrumental in building Bathinda as a model constituency of development. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat Harsimrat Kaur Badal during campaigning.

Opening the party’s election office in the city, Harsimrat said for decades, the various governments deprived Bathinda and adjoining regions of major development activity.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Visionary planning by ‘vadde Badal sa’ab’ made this underdeveloped area a hub of higher education and affordable healthcare. It was his efforts that an oil refinery, AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Central University of Punjab, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Advanced Cancer Institute and other government projects were brought to Bathinda during the Akali regime,” said the incumbent MP, who is seeking a fourth consecutive win from this seat.

Hitting at the Congress and the present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Harsimrat said two subsequent governments of these two parties have not introduced a single mega-development activity in the constituency.

“Civic amenities in urban and rural areas of the constituency have deteriorated, and the present political dispensation and the previous government have failed to address the problems of overflowing sewage. A spell of rainfall inundates the cities and streets without functional street lights. Punjab needs a party like SAD that focuses on the state without interference from Delhi-centric leadership,” she added.