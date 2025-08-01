Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Haryana: 16-year-old girl raped by youth befriended on social media

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 08:24 am IST

The victim’s family stated that the accused befriended the girl on Instagram and took the girl from Panipat and committed the crime at a Saharanpur hotel.

A 16-year-old girl from Haryana’s Panipat was allegedly raped by a youth after befriending her on social media, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s family, the accused befriended the girl on Instagram and came to Panipat to meet her.

“He picked her up from outside her school in a vehicle and took her to a hotel in Saharanpur, where he raped her,” the station house officer of Chandni Bagh, inspector Sandeep Kumar, said.

The accused then dropped the girl back to Panipat, he said.

The girl narrated the incident to her family, and they approached the police. Investigation is underway.

