Haryana: 16-year-old girl raped by youth befriended on social media

A 16-year-old girl from Haryana's Panipat was allegedly raped by a youth after befriending her on social media, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s family, the accused befriended the girl on Instagram and came to Panipat to meet her.

“He picked her up from outside her school in a vehicle and took her to a hotel in Saharanpur, where he raped her,” the station house officer of Chandni Bagh, inspector Sandeep Kumar, said.

The accused then dropped the girl back to Panipat, he said.

The girl narrated the incident to her family, and they approached the police. Investigation is underway.