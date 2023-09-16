Haryana: 19 IPS, nine HPS officers reshuffled, Palwal, Kaithal get new SPs

The Haryana government on Friday reshuffled 19 IPS and nine HPS officers, including superintendents of police of (SP) of Palwal and Kaithal districts. The Haryana government on Friday reshuffled 19 IPS and nine HPS officers, including superintendents of police of (SP) of Palwal and Kaithal districts. (Representational image)

At least 11 officers (both IPS and HPS) involved in this rejig have been given additional charges also.

While Anshu Singla, DCP (West Sonepat), has been posted as SP Palwal in place of Lokender Singh, who will now hold the post of SP (Security-1 CID) with additional charge of Commandant 1st Battalion Haryana Armed Police (Ambala City).

Sangeeta Kalia, who was SP Railways in Ambala Cantt, has been posted as SP Lokayukta and SP Kaithal Abhishek Jorwal has been posted as DCP (headquarters) Faridabad.

Upasana, who was commandant 4th IRB, Manesar, has been posted as SP Kaithal and Sumer Singh, HPS, has been posted as SP Dabwali, the new police district created recently in view of the rising drugs menace.

Smiti Chaudhary, who was SP law and order, has been posted as SP (anti-corruption bureau at Ambala), Waseem Akram, SP (ACB), will hold the charge of SP-1 (STF), while Nuh SP Narendra Bijarniya has been given additional charge of Commandant 2nd battalion IRB, Bhondsi.

Nikita Khattar will now be SP (HSNCB), Panchkula, and Amit Yashvardhan, DCP, traffic, Faridabad, will hold additional charge of DCP, NIT, Faridabad, and Mayank Gupta, sdditional SP Bhiwani will be DCP, East Gurugram.

The additional director general of police (ADGP), Om Parkash Singh, who is holding the charge of ADGP (HSNCB, director SCRB and cyber cell), has been given additional charge of director FSL, Madhuban, Karnal.

ADGP, Rohtak range, Krishan Kumar Rao will hold additional charge of Police Complex, Sunaria, Rohtak. IG Rajshree Singh, who was posted as IG, State Crime Branch, Gurugram, has been shifted to the HPA, Madhuban.

Fatehabad, Kaithal get new DCs

The Haryana government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of four IAS officers. Ajay Singh Tomer, director (state transport) and special secretary (transport department) has been posted as deputy commissioner (DC), Fatehabad ,in place of Prashant Panwar, who has been posted as DC, Kaithal.

Anju Chaudhary, commissioner of municipal corporation (MC- Ambala), has been posted as director and special secretary of Haryana employment department. Sangeeta Tetarwal has been posted as commissioner of MC Ambala, according to a release.