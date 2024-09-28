Haryana: 3 dead, 9 injured in blast at illegal cracker factory in Sonepat

Two women and a child were killed, while nine others were injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker unit in a village of Haryana’s Sonepat district on Saturday, police said. Two women and a child were killed, while nine others were injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker unit in a village of Haryana’s Sonepat district on Saturday. (Representational photo)

Workers and some of their family members were present at the site when the incident took place at the factory at Ridhau village.

The cause of the fire that led to the blast is being investigated.

“Three people have died in the incident, of which two are women, while one is a child. Nine injured persons have been taken to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak,” the officer said.

The police officer said the chemical used in preparing firecrackers in the “illegal unit” appeared to have caught fire, leading to the blast.