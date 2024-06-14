Haryana: 4 classmates booked for gangrape of Class 12 Jind student

Seven months after she was gangraped on her birthday, police on Friday booked four classmates of a Class 12 student of Jind for the crime and sharing the video of the obscene act on social media. The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by her four school classmates at a hotel in Jind on her birthday on December 1 last year. Police registered a case on Friday after her father lodged a complaint. (Representational photo)

Investigating officer Usha of the Jind women’s police station said that the case was registered against all four accused, who are aged between 19 and 20 years old, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, Section 376-B (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

“We have launched a search to arrest the accused, who are absconding. The girl is being counselled,” she said.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by her four school classmates at a hotel in Jind on her birthday on December 1 last year, the police official said.

The action was taken after the girl’s father lodged a complaint with the police on Friday. “My daughter’s four classmates, Shubham, Shivam Kumar, Rajat and Darpan, raped her in a hotel where they had taken her on the pretext of celebrating her birthday. They made a video of the obscene act and threatened her with dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone. They had been blackmailing her by threatening to upload the video on social media. We learnt about the incident from social media,” the father said, demanding justice.