Haryana: 4 lakh cases disposed of in National Lok Adalats

At least 4 lakh cases were disposed of as the Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HALSA) organised National Lok Adalat camps in all 22 districts and 34 sub-divisions of the state on Saturday. Lok Adalats are a way to provide a platform to litigants to settle their disputes amicably without any delay. The award of Lok Adalat is final and there is a provision for refund of court fees in case of settlement in Lok Adalat. (Shutterstock)

District and sessions judge-cum-member secretary, HALSA, Surya Partap Singh said both pre-litigative and pending court cases were disposed of.

In Faridabad, where a vegetable seller was left jobless after he was injured in an accident, the case was settled after the insurance advocate conceded and agreed to provide ₹3.4 lakh as compensation.

In all, 167 benches were constituted and a wide array of civil, matrimonial, motor accident claims, bank recovery, cheque bounce, traffic challans, compoundable criminal cases etc were referred to the Lok Adalat benches for settlement by way of mutual consent.

Lok Adalats are a way to provide a platform to litigants to settle their disputes amicably without any delay. The award of Lok Adalat is final and there is a provision for refund of court fees in case of settlement in Lok Adalat.