Haryana: 5 labourers killed, 15 hurt as truck hits pick-up vehicle on KMP eway
Truck driver arrested for rash driving; victims were migrant workers headed to Jhajjar for paddy harvesting
Five migrant labourers were killed and 15 injured when a speeding truck hit their pick-up vehicle in Sonepat district on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway (KMP eway) on Friday, police said.
A Sonepat police spokesman said that the accident occurred when a pick-up vehicle carrying 20 labourers from Uttar Pradesh was headed to Jhajjar. The labourers had been hired for paddy harvesting.
The truck driver, Jai Bhagwan of Makrani village in Charkhi Dadri, has been arrested and his vehicle has been impounded. He was booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.
The injured were admitted to Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak, while the five bodies were taken to the civil hospital at Kharkhoda for post-mortem. The deceased were identified as Parmeshwar, 40, Bhanu, 25, Vijay, 34, Brijesh, 22 and Sarvesh, whose age was not confirmed.