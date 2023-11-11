Haryana: 5 more die, toll in suspected spurious liquor case rises to 14

With five more deaths in Yamunanagar, the death toll in suspected spurious liquor poisoning case climbed to 14 in Haryana on Friday. Data shared by the Yamunanagar Police also suggests that out of 12 died in the district so far, nine were labourers/daily wagers, one was a sweeper with the railways and a plumber and a retired employee. (iStock)

As per the police, the deceased were identified as Jagir Singh, 70, of Panjeto Ka Majra village, Anil Kumar, 35, and Jagmal Singh, 50, from Saaran village, and Vipin, 32, and Manga Ram, 27, of Mandebari village of Yamunanagar.

With this, the tragedy has spread to four villages of the district suggesting that the liquor was supplied to several vends in the area.

Jagmal’s son Mohit Kumar told the police that his father had consumed liquor on Tuesday after which his condition worsened and he was admitted to a health centre, from where he was referred to civil hospital and breathed his last on Thursday night.

On Mohit’s complaint, a case was registered against three new suspects, Raj Kumar, alias Babli, Naresh Kumar, alias Kabu, Rajesh Kumar and Radhe Shyam at Chhapar police station for culpable homicide.

Yamunanagar SP Ganga Ram Punia said, “Out of the 12 deceased, autopsies of six have been performed and a viscera report is awaited that will determine the exact causes of death. Evidence is being gathered from the six families who cremated their deceased men on Wednesday. We will share details of the recoveries soon.”

The fresh death toll also includes two labourers, Deepak and Shivam, from Muzaffarnagar. The duo was living in a rented house in a village in Ambala and were working at the same illegal unit that supplied the illicit liquor, Inspector Surender, SHO, Mullana police station, said.

When their condition became grave, they were admitted to Mullana Medical College at Mulana here where they succumbed on Friday, another Ambala police official said.

The Ambala police had traced the source of supply at Dhanoura village, under the limits of Mullana police station, which was raided on Wednesday night and several recoveries were made. A case was lodged and the police arrested two men on Friday, while two others remain at large. Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Two other labourers, Shekhar from Meerut and Praveen from Muzaffarnagar have also been arrested. Through them, we are trying to gather evidence and other important leads.”Demanding action, opposition parties like the Congress, INLD and AAP have targeted the state government over the deaths.

