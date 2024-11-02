Haryana: 700 crore transferred abroad through ‘fake’ firms, 7 arrested

Busting an organised crime network that had been involved in sending black money abroad through ‘fake’ companies, the crime branch of the Haryana Police has arrested seven suspects. Chargesheets have been filed against five other suspects in a court, a police spokesperson said. An investigation revealed that the accused had illegally transferred about ₹700 crore to foreign bank accounts in the guise of business transactions. To avoid detection, the accused maintained separate addresses, bank records and import-export documents for each company, making it challenging for authorities to track discrepancies, say police.

The spokesperson said the police received a complaint on March 18 regarding suspicious financial transactions. A special investigation team, led by additional director general of police (state crime branch) Mamta Singh and deputy commissioner of police, Gurugram, Nitish Aggarwal, was constituted. “During investigation, it was revealed that the accused had systematically created fake companies under the names of dummy directors to carry out illegal transactions.

These fake directors opened bank accounts with cooperation of bank officials, completing the necessary e-KYC formalities, while the accused retained control over these accounts, including ATM cards, net banking credentials and registered mobile SIMs. The companies, falsely registered in the names of these dummies, operated imports and exports through Gujarat and Mumbai ports, claiming business transactions with foreign companies. By inflating the prices on invoices far beyond market rates, the accused channelled large amounts of money abroad and earned hefty commissions on each dollar transferred illegally,’’ the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the gang transferred funds to fake company accounts by showing fictitious sales and purchases. Major account transactions were carried out by converting these rupees into dollars, which were then sent to foreign company accounts. The accused even rented goods from foreign companies and documented them as purchased, importing these goods only to later re-export them without receiving any payment back, as per the documents.

Among the arrested, three accused are from Delhi while the others are from Dehradun, Jhajjar, Sonepat and Faridabad. The SIT has filed a comprehensive chargesheet against five suspects. During the raids, the police seized forged documents, 26 mobile phones, laptops, company stamps and other incriminating evidence. One of the arrested individuals also has previous cases of murder and grievous harm registered against him, the spokesperson said.