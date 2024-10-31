Haryana: Shun farm fires, agriculture minister urges farmers

Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana visited a farm in Taraori of Karnal district on Wednesday where he demonstrated the use of advanced agricultural machinery for stubble management. Speaking to mediapersons, Rana, who also announced that pathways leading to fields will be paved across the state, emphasised the importance of properly managing stubble (parali) instead of burning it, urging farmers to adopt sustainable farming practices to protect the environment. Cabinet minister Shyam Singh Rana at a farm in Karnal. (HT photo)

The minister himself operated the Happy Seeder and Super Seeder machines in the fields, showcasing how they help with the direct sowing of wheat while incorporating stubble back into the soil as nutrients.

Rana highlighted that pathways leading to fields are crucial for farmers, ensuring ease of access to their land. “We are committed to paving all farm roads across the state,” he announced during the visit, accompanied by Nilokheri MLA Bhagwandas Kabirpanthi.

The minister further stressed the importance of stubble management for both farmers and the environment. He explained that mixing stubble into the soil enriches it with vital nutrients, reducing the need for additional fertilisers. This practice also helps curb pollution, keeping the air cleaner. The Haryana government is providing subsidies on machinery for stubble management, with 1,882 machines already subsidised, Rana said and promised that more machines would be made available in the coming years.

“Just as food is essential for life, clean air is critical for our health. Burning stubble not only breaks the law but is also a moral offence against the environment,” Rana said. He called upon farmers to use agricultural tools like Happy Seeders for better stubble management.

During his visit to progressive farmer Vikas Chaudhary’s farm, Rana observed how Chaudhary uses Happy Seeder and Super Seeder machines to sow wheat directly among stubble.

“Farmers can sell stubble at government rates or use machines to convert it into fertiliser for their fields,” he said, reiterating the government’s commitment to farmer welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Haryana has recorded a 35% decline in stubble burning cases this season since September 15, as compared to last year. Till Wednesday, 742 such cases have been recorded as compared to the 1,146 (till October 30) last year. The farm fire cases were 1,925 in 2022 and 2,561 in 2021.

Kaithal district that has over 1.6 lakh hectares of land under paddy cultivation leads with the highest 143 cases, followed by 111 in Kurukshetra, 77 in Ambala and 76 in Karnal.

These districts are major paddy growing areas and have accounted for over half of the farm fire cases till date.