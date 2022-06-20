Haryana: AAP’s Samalkha candidate extends support to Independent on polling day
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received a jolt on Sunday as its candidate for president’s post in Samalkha municipal council, Bharat Singh Chhokar, left the election in between and extended his support to Independent Sanjay Benwal.
“Since I was not able to win this election, I decided to leave this contest in the middle of voting,” he said in an interaction with mediapersons.
Replying to a question on the AAP’s local supporters not reaching the polling booths, he said he has visited several booths and found some local supporters distancing themselves and the election taking a “caste colour”.
He said that he will remain with the AAP and the party can take any decision.
Reacting on the development, AAP’s state incharge Sushil Gupta said that Chhokar has been expelled from the party and this will not have any major impact on the poll prospects of the party in the elections.
He said that AAP has performed well in the MC elections as these polls have given an opportunity to the people to reject the BJP-JJP combine in the state.
Chhoker had joined the AAP hours before he was declared as the party’s candidate from Samalkha municipal committee on June 2. Chokkar had represented the Gurjar-dominated Samalkha assembly constituency for the Congress in 2005. Later, he joined the BJP and in January last year, he left the BJP as well.
He had already announced to contest election of the chairman of Samalkha MC as an Independent, but later the AAP had declared him a party candidate.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics