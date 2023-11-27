close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Accident victim’s kin block highway, demand action

Haryana: Accident victim’s kin block highway, demand action

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 27, 2023 08:44 AM IST

On the complaint of her husband, the police have registered the case and arrested the accused after the examination of CCTV footage, said the SHO

A day after a 40-year-old woman was allegedly crushed to death in Muradgarh village of Karnal, her family members along with the villagers on Sunday blocked Karnal-Indri state highway demanding the arrest of the accused car driver.

The deceased has been identified as Mamta, a resident of Muradgarh village. (iStock)
After DSP, Indri, Subhash Chand and station house officer Ajayab Singh assured the family members that the police have detained the accused driver, they lifted the blockade. The deceased has been identified as Mamta, a resident of Muradgarh village.

On the complaint of her husband, the police have registered the case and arrested the accused after the examination of CCTV footage, said the SHO.

