Haryana ACS health assures swift action on payments to hospitals

Additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Sudhir Rajpal held a meeting with Haryana representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to address their concerns regarding delayed payments under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He assured them that the state government is releasing payments to empanelled hospitals and remains fully committed to resolving all outstanding issues. Rajpal appealed to the IMA representatives to reconsider their decision to go on strike from August 7, stating that such action could disrupt essential healthcare services (HT File)

Rajpal appealed to the IMA representatives to reconsider their decision to go on strike from August 7, stating that such action could disrupt essential healthcare services, particularly for economically weaker sections of society. “We understand your concerns, and we are working to address them. However, a strike would adversely affect thousands of poor patients who depend on the scheme for timely and affordable treatment,” he said.