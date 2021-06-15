Haryana aerospace, defence policy to be rolled out soon: Dushyant

Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Monday said that the state government is moving in the direction of making Haryana a leading MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) hub in north India in the field of aerospace and defence equipment production.

Presiding over a meeting of senior officers regarding the Haryana Aerospace and Defence Policy-2021 in Chandigarh, he said the policy will soon be finalised and is being prepared to attract industries in the field of aerospace and defence equipment production.

He said in the proposed policy, special concessions will be given to industries investing in this field in state.

Dushyant, who also holds the charge of civil aviation, said a committee consisting of representatives of Haryana civil aviation department, MSMEs department, industries and commerce, PHD chamber of commerce and industry was formed.

The draft policy has been prepared after taking suggestions from all stakeholders. He said the policy will be beneficial for civil and defence aircraft and reduce maintenance cost of all airlines.

He said in the next five years, Haryana government’s is to generate employment opportunities for about 31,000 youth, directly and indirectly, through ₹7,000 crore investments in aerospace and defence equipment production sector.

He said three months ago, a conference of stakeholders was organised to take suggestions for formation of the policy in which representatives from reputed companies in the field (from across country) took part.

“The state will formulate a dynamic and comprehensive policy by incorporating all suggestions,” Chautala said.