Haryana: Agent held for sending Rohtak man on ‘donkey route’

The police on Thursday arrested a Sonepat-based immigration agent for allegedly sending a man from Rohtak’s Gijhi village to the United States via the “donkey route”. The agent Sandeep alias Monu, a resident of Sonepat district was produced before a court, which sent him on two-day police remand. The inspector said that Rohit crossed the wall and entered the USA last year and on February 26, US officials deported him to Costa Rica from where he was sent to India on May 2.

Rohtak economic offences wing inspector Pradeep Kumar said that they had received a complaint from Gijhi village resident Rohit on May 5, against travel agents Ankush, Sandeep and others of sending him to the USA illegally and extorting ₹56 lakh from him.

“Sonepat based agent Ankush came in contact with Rohit and assured him to send him to the US legally in exchange of ₹18 lakh. On April 25 last year, he was sent to Azerbaijan, from there he was sent to four more countries and then again he was brought to India. Then, he was introduced to other agents Sandeep and Rajendra, the latter assured his landing in the USA via Ghana and Suriname at ₹35 lakh. Midway, the agents forced him to pay more and his family totally gave ₹56 lakh,” said the inspector.

The police officials said that Ankush was arrested earlier while other agents will be nabbed soon.