Haryana agri varsity assistant prof held for lathi charge on students

Hisar police on Saturday arrested an assistant professor of Sociology, Radhey Shyam, in connection with a lathi charge on students protesting at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) on June 10. He is among eight university staffers, including the registrar, chief security officer, and security guards, booked following a complaint by a student. Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda during the students’ protest at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University on Saturday. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

Confirming the arrest, police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said that officials from the Civil Lines police station apprehended the professor after videos showed him chasing students with a stick. Protesters alleged that he assaulted at least two students.

Following the incident, the university placed Radhey Shyam under immediate suspension and initiated disciplinary proceedings. Four security guards — Bijendra, Anoop, Jagmesh Poonia, and Narendra — have also been suspended. However, no action has yet been taken against registrar Pawan Kumar, chief security officer Sukhbir Singh, or woman guard Suman, who were also named in the FIR.

Protests continued on campus on Saturday, with students demanding the arrest and removal of vice-chancellor BR Kamboj. Political leaders, including Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, and farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, visited the campus to express solidarity with the students.

Hooda said the protest would continue until VC Kamboj is dismissed. “Police are pressuring students to settle the matter. But no compromise will be made. The government must remove the vice-chancellor,” he stated.

Surjewala said he would write to the Haryana chief minister and governor to request a meeting between protesting students and senior Congress leaders. He also claimed that nearly ₹1,000 crore from university budgets across Haryana had been slashed, accusing the state government of trying to weaken public education institutions. He added that senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi would speak to protesting students soon.

Meanwhile, the university said that a three-member committee has been formed by the vice-chancellor to engage in dialogue with the students. Talks have started and other demands are likely to be addressed shortly.

The eight university officials were booked under Sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting while armed with deadly weapons), 190 (unlawful assembly with common object), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.