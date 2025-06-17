Haryana agri varsity students continue protest, demand arrests, VC’s resignation

Students at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU), Hisar, continued their protest for the seventh consecutive day on Monday, demanding the arrest of two university officials and the resignation of vice-chancellor BR Kamboj in response to a lathi charge on June 10. Many students boycotted exams that began the same day, claiming the incident had created a climate of fear. (HT File)

Many students boycotted exams that began the same day, claiming the incident had created a climate of fear. Protesters said only 13 out of approximately 1,700 students from various courses appeared for the exam. However, university officials reported that 50 out of 350 students appeared, blaming the protestors for allegedly preventing others from taking the test.

Female students from the College of Agriculture in Bawal, affiliated with CCSHAU, alleged that male police officers entered their hostel and pressured them to attend the exams.

“Our parents were called and misled by the administration into forcing us to appear. Male police came to our rooms and threatened us. This violates our privacy,” the students told the media in Bawal.

Denying the allegations, college principal Naresh Kaushik stated that police were called only after some students locked the hostel gate and stopped others from appearing in the exam. He added that female officers were present during the incident.

Back at the Hisar campus, students accused the university administration of spreading falsehoods to weaken the movement.

“The vice-chancellor hasn’t even met the injured students,” said a protesting group. “We will not end our protest until he steps down. We also demand immediate arrest of registrar Pawan Kumar, chief security officer Sukhbir Singh, and a woman guard named Suman who were involved in the lathi-charge,” they said.