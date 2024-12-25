Menu Explore
Haryana: Alok Mittal takes charge as ACB chief

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 25, 2024 08:50 AM IST

The 1993 batch IPS officer has appealed to the public to report any instances of bribery by government officials to the ACB helplines

The newly appointed director general of Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Alok Mittal, assumed charge at the ACB headquarters in Panchkula on Tuesday.

Alok Mittal said that the Anti-Corruption Bureau will adopt a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. (HT File)
Alok Mittal said that the Anti-Corruption Bureau will adopt a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

The 1993 batch IPS officer outlined his priorities and said that the ACB will adopt a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. No negligence in this matter will be tolerated, he said.

Mittal appealed to the public to report any instances of bribery by government officials to the ACB helplines at 1064 or 1800-180-2022.

The public’s role is crucial in making the state corruption-free, he added.

