Haryana: Ambedkar’s role for an inclusive India monumental, says governor

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Apr 15, 2025 08:42 AM IST

Dattatreya highlights that through constitutional provisions, such as reservation in education and employment, Ambedkar ensured that the ideals of justice and fairness became the cornerstone of India’s democratic framework

Paying tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said he made monumental contributions towards building a just and inclusive India by championing the rights of the marginalised and the oppressed.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya (ANI file)
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya (ANI file)

Dattatreya remembered Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution, as a tireless crusader for social justice, equality and human dignity. “A visionary social reformer, Babasaheb devoted his life to the uplift of the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and other weaker sections of society. His work laid the foundation for an India that aspires to empower every citizen, regardless of caste, creed or background,” he said.

Dattatreya highlighted that through constitutional provisions, such as reservation in education and employment, legal safeguards against discrimination, and the enshrinement of the fundamental right to equality, Ambedkar ensured that the ideals of justice and fairness became the cornerstone of India’s democratic framework.

He served as India’s first law minister.

Meanwhile, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini paid a floral tribute to Ambedkar at the mini secretariat complex in Hisar. “This day is a moment of pride not only for Haryana but the entire nation “as we continue to walk the path shown by Babasaheb and strive to fulfil his vision for India”, he said.

Ambedkar, beyond being the principal architect of the Constitution, was also a timeless symbol of social harmony, he added.

The CM said PM Modi, following Ambedkar’s ideals, had resolved to make India developed by 2,047.

Ambedkar is recognised for his lifelong struggle for the empowerment of SCs and his key role in drafting the Constitution.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Ambedkar’s role for an inclusive India monumental, says governor
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
