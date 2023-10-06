News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana among top five states in GST collection

Haryana among top five states in GST collection

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 06, 2023 08:24 AM IST

As per the official statement in the first six months of the current financial year (April-September 2023), Haryana’s total tax collection has surged to ₹32,076 crore, against ₹27,155 crore collected during this period previous year

Registering an increase of 18.3% in the Goods and Service Tax (GST) collection, Haryana has secured the fifth position in the top states of the country in GST collection.

During this period, the Value Added Tax (VAT) collections was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,568 crore, State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) collections, including Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) settlements and SGST compensation reached <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,670 crore, registering a remarkable growth of 27%.
The official spokesperson said the adoption of digitalisation in tax collection processes is a notable step forward and the department is focused on minimising revenue leakages while maximising collections. In addition, the department is committed to meeting its revenue collection target of 57,931 crore, as set in the state budget, he added.

