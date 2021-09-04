Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana announces rewards of 6cr, 4cr for shooting stars
Gold medallist Manish Narwal and silver medallist Sighraj Singh of India during the presentation ceremony of the P4-Mixed 50m Pistol Shooting event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana announces rewards of 6cr, 4cr for shooting stars

Both Tokyo Paralympic medal winners are from Faridabad district and will be rewarded with a government job, too
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 04:17 PM IST

Haryana’s Manish Narwal won the gold medal and Singhraj Adhana the silver at the mixed 50-metre pistol event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

Congratulating the winners, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced rewards of 6 crore and 4 crore along with government jobs to the medal winners.

Both the medal winners are from Faridabad district. “Not only the residents of Faridabad district but the entire nation is proud of their achievements,” he said.

According to its sports policy, the Haryana Government awards government jobs and other facilities to Paralympic players on a par with other sportspersons.

