Haryana announces rewards of 6cr, 4cr for shooting stars

Haryana’s Manish Narwal won the gold medal and Singhraj Adhana the silver at the mixed 50-metre pistol event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

Congratulating the winners, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced rewards of ₹6 crore and ₹4 crore along with government jobs to the medal winners.

Both the medal winners are from Faridabad district. “Not only the residents of Faridabad district but the entire nation is proud of their achievements,” he said.

According to its sports policy, the Haryana Government awards government jobs and other facilities to Paralympic players on a par with other sportspersons.