Haryana anti-corruption bureau registered 155 criminal cases in 2024

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 31, 2024 10:59 PM IST

A spokesperson said that 86 government servants, including six gazetted officers and 80 non-gazetted officials besides 31 private persons were allegedly caught red-handed taking illegal gratification.

The Haryana anti-corruption bureau registered 155 criminal cases, laying 104 traps to catch the corrupt and recovering about 88 lakh on the spot in 2024.

The Haryana anti-corruption bureau registered 155 criminal cases, laying 104 traps to catch the corrupt and recovering about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88 lakh on the spot in 2024. (Shutterstock)
The Haryana anti-corruption bureau registered 155 criminal cases, laying 104 traps to catch the corrupt and recovering about 88 lakh on the spot in 2024.

A spokesperson said that 86 government servants, including six gazetted officers and 80 non-gazetted officials besides 31 private persons were allegedly caught red-handed taking illegal gratification. “Out of the 155 cases, 104 were trap cases and 51 cases were registered on complaints or enquiries,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that out of 104 raids conducted in, 34 were on police department, 11 on power utilities, nine on urban local bodies, eight on excise and taxation, seven of the revenue department, six of health, three each on social welfare and home guards, two each on public health, fisheries, forests, agriculture, food supplies and 13 on other departments like HSVP, transport, panchayats, pollution control board, mines, horticulture, HSIIDC, Haryana Women Commission in which officials were nabbed red-handed while taking bribe.

The anti-corruption bureau registered 49 enquiries against 11 gazetted officers, 24 non-gazetted officials and eight private persons on the direction of the state government.

