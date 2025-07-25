Haryana approves 665 crore as mid-day meal scheme budget

The Haryana government has approved a budget of ₹665 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM-POSHAN) Scheme, also known as mid-day meal scheme. A sum of ₹478 crore was spent to provide mid-meals to school children in Haryana in the financial year 2024-25. A sum of ₹ 478 crore was spent to provide mid-meals to school children in Haryana in the financial year 2024-25. (Getty Images)

A state-level steering-cum-monitoring committee for the PM-POSHAN scheme met on Thursday under the chairmanship of chief secretary Anurag Rastogi to approve the budget for the 2025-26 financial year.

Rastogi said the scheme aims to benefit more than 15 lakh children, including 80,862 in Bal Vatikas, about 8.28 lakh in primary, and about 6.38 lakh in upper primary schools by providing nutritious, protein-rich meals to every eligible child.

He directed officials to adopt best practices from other states and incorporate menu improvements based on nutritional science and local dietary preferences. “This scheme is not just about providing meals. It is a mission to ensure the universalisation of primary education by improving enrollment, retention, and attendance, while also enhancing children’s nutritional status,” he said.

An official spokesperson said that on a suggestion by the additional chief secretary, health, Sudhir Rajpal steps have been taken to plant green leafy vegetables like methi, palak, and sarson in 10,080 school kitchen gardens across the state.

School education additional chief secretary Vineet Garg said to enhance the nutritional impact of the scheme, the department has recently signed an agreement with the world food programme for four districts—Mewat, Panipat, Sonepat and Palwal (only Hathin block). As part of enhanced nutritional support, ‘pinni’ is being distributed once a week in Bhiwani and Mewat as a supplementary food item.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has also approved the department’s proposal to serve 200 ml of skimmed flavoured milk six days a week, instead of the three days earlier. Pinnis will also now be distributed once a week across all districts.

On two days a week, protein milk bars will also be provided to students from Bal Vatika to Class 8 in all government schools. District elementary education officers have been asked to get the quality of meals tested before they are served.