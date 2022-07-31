Haryana approves incentives for Suzuki Motorcycles
The Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board (HEPB) has approved incentives to the tune of Rs. 67.62 crore for M/s Suzuki Motorcycles India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL).
A decision in this regard was taken at the 14th meeting of HEPB, held under the chairmanship of chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday evening. The CM said that this new facility would further strengthen the existing ecosystem of automobile manufacturing in the state and create job opportunities for the youth.
An official spokesperson said Suzuki Motorcycles has a facility at Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram, that caters to customers in India and overseas. This facility has an annual production capacity of 11 lakh two-wheelers. This facility has created approximately 3,500 jobs within the state.
Principal secretary, industries and commerce, Vijayendra Kumar said that Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. is a 100% subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, engaged in the manufacturing and market of Suzuki brand two-wheelers.
“A state-of-the-art manufacturing plant will be established by them at Kharkhauda, Sonepat, with an investment of more than ₹2,000 crore. This plant would generate employment for approximately 2,000 people in the state. Around 100 acres of land has been allotted to Suzuki Motorcycles in May this year,” he said.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
