Haryana approves incentives for Suzuki Motorcycles

The Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board (HEPB) has approved incentives to the tune of Rs. 67.62 crore for M/s Suzuki Motorcycles India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL).

A decision in this regard was taken at the 14th meeting of HEPB, held under the chairmanship of chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday evening. The CM said that this new facility would further strengthen the existing ecosystem of automobile manufacturing in the state and create job opportunities for the youth.

An official spokesperson said Suzuki Motorcycles has a facility at Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram, that caters to customers in India and overseas. This facility has an annual production capacity of 11 lakh two-wheelers. This facility has created approximately 3,500 jobs within the state.

Principal secretary, industries and commerce, Vijayendra Kumar said that Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. is a 100% subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, engaged in the manufacturing and market of Suzuki brand two-wheelers.

“A state-of-the-art manufacturing plant will be established by them at Kharkhauda, Sonepat, with an investment of more than ₹2,000 crore. This plant would generate employment for approximately 2,000 people in the state. Around 100 acres of land has been allotted to Suzuki Motorcycles in May this year,” he said.