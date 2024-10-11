Menu Explore
Haryana assembly elections: Team Saini likely to take oath on October 15

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 12, 2024 05:40 AM IST

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana is likely to be held on October 15 in Panchkula. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders, including chief ministers of party-ruled states, are likely to attend this ceremony, making it a high-profile event.

Preparations underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana government in Panchkula on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)
In an official communication, Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad stated that a 10-member district-level committee, headed by Panchkula deputy commissioner, has been constituted to make arrangements for the “oath ceremony of chief minister on October 15 at Panchkula.”

“All arrangements of the function will be made under the supervision of this committee,” the chief secretary has said in his letter.

Senior officials confirmed that arrangements are being made at a grand scale to mark the occasion.

The committee, chaired by Panchkula DC, includes key officials from various departments such as the public works department, municipal corporation, and public health engineering. The committee will coordinate all aspects of the event, including tentage and other logistical requirements.

Panchkula deputy commissioner Yash Garg said, “The venue is yet to be finalised. We are currently working on the logistics in accordance with the committee formed at the senior level.”

The official announcement of the final date is expected after Prime Minister Modi returns from an international visit.

Senior officials, including ADGP (CID) Alok Mittal, met with former Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia to review the progress. Bhatia, who has been entrusted with making the ceremony “grand and memorable,” is in charge of ensuring smooth coordination for the event.

The BJP secured a decisive victory in the October 5 assembly elections, winning 48 seats, the party’s best-ever performance in the state. The Congress managed to secure 37 seats, while the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were decimated. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won only two seats.

The BJP had declared during the election campaign that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister earlier this year, would continue in the role if the party secured a victory. Saini, who hails from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), has been credited with consolidating the BJP’s support base in rural areas.

(With inputs from HTC Panchkula)

