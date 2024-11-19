Haryana assembly in session: Job security Bill for contract employees passed after intense debate

Amid animated discussion, the Haryana assembly on Monday passed the Haryana Contractual Employees (security of service) Bill, 2024, to provide job security to the contractual employees till they superannuate at the age of 58. The Bill replaced an ordinance promulgated in August this year. Amid animated discussion, the Haryana assembly on Monday passed the Haryana Contractual Employees (security of service) Bill, 2024, to provide job security to the contractual employees till they superannuate at the age of 58. The Bill replaced an ordinance promulgated in August this year. (HT Photo)

Speaking on the Bill, Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal alleged that there were instances of favouritism in the contractual appointments made by Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN). “Bahut bada parchi kharchi ka khel hua hai (Recommendations and money has a role in these contractual appointments). The chief minister should tell how these HKRN contractual employees got jobs,” she said.

The Congress MLA said that she would also like to know why regular recruitments in government were not being made despite the fact that so many posts are lying vacant. “The contractual jobs given through HKRN deprived youngsters of full remunerations,” Bhukkal said.

Her party colleague, Ashok Arora endorsed Bhukkal’s viewpoint saying that the jobs given through HKRN have a “kharchi parchi” aspect and this should be told to the House. “Ek pariwar ke kai log lage huye hain. Isme kharchi parchi hua hai (Many member of one family have been given these contract jobs),” Arora said.

First-time Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala while proposing an amendment in the Bill said that youngsters in the state only have two options. “Either go abroad and do menial jobs or get hired for temporary jobs through HKRN. It is a pity that Ph.D holders are applying for the jobs of peons. The HKRN is nothing but a lollipop solution,” Aditya said.

The Congress MLA suggested that contractual employees hired through the HKRN should be given immediate benefit of job security. As per the Bill, a contractual employee should have completed at least five years of service in a government organisation on full time basis as on August 15, 2024, to become eligible for job security. Contractual employees hired by the HKRN were deployed under the Deployment of Contractual Persons Policy, 2022. This meant that they could claim the benefit of job security only in 2027. However, his suggested amendments were disapproved by the House by a voice vote.

Chief minister Nayab Saini said the proposed legislation was brought in to “correct the wrong policies” of the Congress regime.

The Bill, as per its statement of objects and reasons, seeks to provide security of service and improve service conditions of contractual employees.

Contractual employees who complete five years of service by August 15, 2024, and earning up to ₹50,000 per month will be eligible for job security.

As per the Bill, an eligible contractual employee will receive a consolidated monthly remuneration equal to the entry pay in the pay level of the corresponding post along with additional remuneration as specified in the first schedule based on the year of service rendered in the government organisation. The contractual employee will also be entitled to healthcare benefits as notified under the Pradhan Mantri–Jan Arogya Yojna Chirayu extension scheme, death-cum-retirement gratuity at equivalent rates specified in the Code on Social Security, 2020, maternity benefits as per the provisions of the Code on Social Security, 2020, and benefit of ex gratia compassionate financial assistance or compassionate appointment in HKRN.

Employees earning more than ₹50,000 per month will not be covered by the new stipulations. Those working under centrally sponsored schemes will also be excluded.

Contract employees who have worked for over five years but up to 8 years will get 5% additional remuneration over and above the entry pay in the pay level on the appointed date. Similarly, those who have worked for 8 years but up to 10 years will get 10% additional remuneration. Contract employees who have worked for over 10 years will get 15% additional remuneration over and above the entry pay in the pay level on the appointed date.