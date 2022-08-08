Haryana assembly monsoon session begins with tributes to DSP killed by mining mafia
The Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s monsoon session began on Monday afternoon with members paying tributes to Tauru deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was killed by the mining mafia in Nuh district when a dumper truck he signalled to stop ran him over on July 19.
Also read: After 25 years, Haryana government rejuvenates Rakshi river
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar led the House in placing on record its “deep sense of sorrow” on the untimely demise of the DSP, who was mowed down by the truck he signalled to stop during a raid to check illegal mining in the Aravallis in Nuh district’s Tauru. The 57-year-old Haryana Police DSP was to retire in less than four months.
The House also paid tributes to 22 soldiers of Haryana who died in the line of duty over the past four months.
The House also remembered former MLAs Dr Krishna Pandit, Hari Chand Hooda and Ram Kumar Saini, who passed away recently.
-
Villagers celebrate Muharram with no Muslim population in Belagavi: Report
Have you ever heard of a Muharram celebration with no Muslims? A village in Belagavi with no Muslim population has been celebrating the festival for years. The festival is celebrated for five days a year with pomp in the Hirebidanur village in the Saundatti taluk of Belagavi. Muharram, the second holiest month after Ramadan, is the first month of the Islamic calendar.
-
Ghaziabad woman kills live-in partner who refused to marry her, arrested: Police
A 35-year-old woman in Ghaziabad was arrested early on Monday on charges of murderingSharma'sr live-in partner after she was spotted by policemen lugging a large suitcase. The woman, identified as Priti Sharma, was taken into custody. He worked at a salon in Delhi. Police said she hid the body in the room and on Sunday, went shopping to Seelampur in Delhi for a large trolley bag.
-
UP minister, who ‘disappeared’ with file, gets bail after surrendering in court
A cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, Rakesh Sachan, was sentenced to one year of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,500 in an Arms Act case after he surrendered before a court on Monday. He was later granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000. Sachan was held guilty two days ago in an Arms Act case lodged against him on August 13, 1991, for possession of an illegal rifle.
-
JEE (Main) 2022 Results: Amravati topper wants to pursue Computer Science
Twenty four students scored a 100 percentile in the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Mains), results for which were announced on Monday morning. 17-year-old Shrenik Sakala from Amravati topped Maharashtra in the second JEE Mains session. Jahnabi Roy (17), with 99.9 percentile in the exam, was the girl topper from Maharashtra in the exam.
-
'Rise of PFI elements has CM's blessing,' BJP MP takes potshots at Gehlot
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajyavardhan Rathore on Monday launched a scathing attack on Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and alleged that the rise of extremist elements in the state - like the Popular Front India - had his 'blessing'. "Rise of elements including PFI in Rajasthan has the blessing of the CM... Rajasthan number one for rapes in the country," the BJP leader claimed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics