Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana assembly passes seven bills

Haryana assembly passes seven bills

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 12:17 AM IST

Following objections by the opposition benches, a modification was made in section 2 (1) 0f the Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Bill to cap the rate of fee levied on the sale proceeds of agricultural produce bought or sold for processing in the notified market area at 2%

Haryana assembly passes seven bills (ANI Photo) (DPR Haryana Twitter)
Haryana assembly passes seven bills (ANI Photo) (DPR Haryana Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Haryana assembly on Tuesday passed seven Bills.

They are the Haryana Shree Mata Bhimeshwari Devi Mandir (Ashram), Beri Shrine Bill, 2022, Haryana Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Haryana Legislative Assembly (Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members) Second Amendment Bill, 2022, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Following objections by the opposition benches, a modification was made in section 2 (1) 0f the Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Bill to cap the rate of fee levied on the sale proceeds of agricultural produce bought or sold for processing in the notified market area at 2%. The amendment Bill provides flexibility in levying of Haryana rural development fee. Following the amendment, the state government will be able to alter the rate of fee charged on agricultural produce including paddy of all varieties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out