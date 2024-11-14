Haryana assembly pays tributeto Ratan Tata, fallen soldiers

The Haryana legislators led by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini paid tributes to the state’s 46 soldiers killed in action in the past eight months; former Tata group chairman Ratan Naval Tata; and seven former MLAs, during the opening sitting of the Vidhan Sabha session on Wednesday here. The House expressed sorrow on the demise of Padma Vibhushan Ratan Naval Tata and freedom fighter Hari Singh. (HT Photo)

The House also expressed grief on the demise of six school children who lost their lives in a school bus accident on April 11 at Unhani village in Kanina of Mahendragarh district. “It was a heartrending incident which shocked the entire society. It is very difficult to fill up the void left by the death of the innocent children. This House resolves to convey its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families,” reads the obituary resolutions.

The House pays tributes to those prominent personalities who have expired between the period from the end of the previous session and the beginning of the current session.

CM Saini, who is also the House leader, paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions followed by Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and speaker Harvinder Kalyan.

The House expressed sorrow on the demise of Padma Vibhushan Ratan Naval Tata and freedom fighter Hari Singh.

The House paid tributes to 46 security personnel, including Subedar Major Anil Kumar (Bhondsi); Havildar Sanjeet Kumar, Sepoy Vikas Raghav, Sepoy Ajit Singh of Gurugram district; Subedar Satpal Yadav, assistant sub inspector Satyawan Singh, Havildar Manjeet, Havildar Surender Kumar, Air Crew Karan Singh, Sepoy Harish of Jhajjar district; Lance Naik Mahender Singh, Sepoy Raseedkhan, Sepoy Narender, Havildar Pravesh Kumar, CPL Giriraj, Sepoy Satyadev, Sepoy Manjeet Yadav, Sepoy Ram Niwas, Sepoy Kulbir of Mahendragarh district; Havildar Baljinder Singh, Havildar Sandeep Yadav, Havildar Nishant, Sepoy Praveen Kumar of Bhiwani district; Sepoy Amardeep Singh, Sepoy Satpal Singh, Sepoy Narender Singh, Sepoy Anil Kumar, Naik Bijendra Singh, Havildar Sudhir Paanu, Havildar Raj Kumar of Hisar district; Inspector Kuldeep Kumar of Jind; Naik Gurpreet Singh, Sepoy Vikas Chauhan and Sepoy Aman Kumar of Ambala district; Corporal Praveen Dahiya and Subedar Ajit of Sonepat; Havildar Mohit (Rohtak); Havildar Rambir Sharma (Charkhi Dadri); Havildar Sunder Lal (Palwal); Rifleman Jiwan Singh (Sirsa); Naik Gursev (Kurukshetra); Naib Subedar Manjeet and Sepoy Sonu Dhaka of Fatehabad); Lance Naik Pradeep Nain and Sepoy Praveen Kumar of Jind district and Sepoy Munshi Ram of Rewari district.