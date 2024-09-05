 Haryana assembly poll: BJP fields Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula, Shakti Rani from Kalka - Hindustan Times
Haryana assembly poll: BJP fields Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula, Shakti Rani from Kalka

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Sep 05, 2024 08:02 AM IST

Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta was the BJP unit chief and also elected as mayor of Chandigarh; Shakti Rani Sharma had won the MC elections while contesting from Venod Sharma’s party, Haryana Jan Chetna Party, in 2020

The BJP has fielded Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula assembly constituency while Shakti Rani Sharma will be contesting from the Kalka assembly constituency.

Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta started his political career from Chandigarh. Aiming to reclaim the Kalka assembly constituency, the BJP has fielded Ambala mayor Shakti Rani Sharma from Kalka. (HT Photo)
Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta started his political career from Chandigarh. Aiming to reclaim the Kalka assembly constituency, the BJP has fielded Ambala mayor Shakti Rani Sharma from Kalka. (HT Photo)

Haryana assembly speaker Gupta, 76, has a strong RSS background. He had started his political career from Chandigarh. He was the BJP unit chief and also elected as mayor of Chandigarh. He moved to Panchkula in 2002 and unsuccessfully contested the 2009 Haryana elections.

Aiming to reclaim the Kalka assembly constituency, the BJP has fielded Ambala mayor Shakti Rani Sharma from Kalka. Presently, Congress MLA Pradeep Chaudhry is MLA from Kalka. Former BJP MLA Latika Sharma was eyeing ticket from Kalka. Shakti Rani is wife of former minister Venod Sharma and had recently joined the BJP. She had won the MC elections while contesting from Venod Sharma’s party, Haryana Jan Chetna Party, in 2020. Her younger son Kartikeya Sharma is Rajya Sabha MP from the state. Her eldest son, Manu Sharma, was convicted in the Jessica Lal murder case and was released in June 2020.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 05, 2024
Follow Us On