Haryana assembly poll: BJP fields Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula, Shakti Rani from Kalka

Haryana assembly speaker Gupta, 76, has a strong RSS background. He had started his political career from Chandigarh. He was the BJP unit chief and also elected as mayor of Chandigarh. He moved to Panchkula in 2002 and unsuccessfully contested the 2009 Haryana elections.

Aiming to reclaim the Kalka assembly constituency, the BJP has fielded Ambala mayor Shakti Rani Sharma from Kalka. Presently, Congress MLA Pradeep Chaudhry is MLA from Kalka. Former BJP MLA Latika Sharma was eyeing ticket from Kalka. Shakti Rani is wife of former minister Venod Sharma and had recently joined the BJP. She had won the MC elections while contesting from Venod Sharma’s party, Haryana Jan Chetna Party, in 2020. Her younger son Kartikeya Sharma is Rajya Sabha MP from the state. Her eldest son, Manu Sharma, was convicted in the Jessica Lal murder case and was released in June 2020.