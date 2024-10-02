Haryana assembly polls: GT belt sees rally blitz

With the poll campaigning in Haryana reaching to a close, the parties are making crunch time efforts to woo the voters. Political stalwarts from various parties on Tuesday addressed rallies and took part in road shows on the GT belt of Haryana. On Tuesday, former Union minister and BJP’s Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur was in Karnal to address a corner meeting in favour of local candidate Jagmohan Anand. (HT File)

The GT belt comprises of 27 assembly constituencies of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, and Sonepat districts that can easily make or break any party’s chances of forming the government, political analysts suggest.

On Tuesday, former Union minister and BJP’s Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur was in Karnal to address a corner meeting in favour of local candidate Jagmohan Anand. He also spoke to media at a press conference at the party office on various issues, including party’s poll promises, Rahul-Priyanka’s Yatra and ‘insult’ of MP Kumari Selja by the Congress’.

At a late evening event, BJP’s Gorakhpur MP and Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan too addressed a rally in Karnal eyeing the Purvanchali vote bank for party candidate Anand.

In other part of the city, caretaker chief minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a rally in Assandh for party candidate and district president Yogender Rana.

Similarly, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda took part in a poll rallies in Kunjpura of Indri assembly seat and then in Samalkha for party candidates Rakesh Kamboj and Dharam Singh Chhoker respectively.

On the same seat, AAP MP Sanjay Singh lead a road show in Indri town, while his party’s senior leader and former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia was in Gharaunda for a roadshow.

Both Singh and Sisodia later reached Jagadhari and Panipat Rural seats respectively.

Rajasthan’s former deputy CM Sachin Pilot also entered the poll fray with rallies in Gharaunda and Samalkha for nominees Varinder Singh Rathore and Dharam Singh Chhoker, respectively.

Trying to woo BSP’s traditional vote bank that shifted towards the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, party supremo Mayawati was at Jagadhari’s Chhachhrauli grain market and addressed a joint rally with the INLD.