Haryana assembly polls: JJP names 28 more candidates, backs BJP rebel Ranjit Chautala

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Azad Samaj Party (ASP-Kanshi Ram) declared 28 more candidates for the Haryana assembly elections on Wednesday and announced to support BJP rebel and former minister Ranjit Singh Chautala in the Rania segment. The Jannayak Janta Party and Azad Samaj Party declared 28 more candidates for the Haryana assembly elections on Wednesday. (HT File)

After winning from Rania as an Independent in the 2019 assembly elections, Ranjit extended support to the BJP and became a cabinet minister. He contested the Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from Hisar as a BJP candidate and left the saffron party after being denied a ticket from Rania.

“The JJP-ASP alliance has extended support to Independent candidate Ranjit Chautala in Rania,” the JJP said in a statement.

The JJP fielded 25 candidates and the ASP will contest three of the total 28 seats declared on Wednesday. “With this, the JJP-ASP alliance has released four lists and announced 58 candidates, of which 49 are from JJP and nine from ASP,” the statement read.

The JJP candidates are Intezaar Ali Gurjar (Yamunanagar); Surya Pratap Singh Rathore (Thanesar); Kuldeep Mandhan (Indri); Raghunath Kashyap (Panipat Rural); Hawa Singh Khobra (Tohana); Ramesh Kumar (Ratia); Gurjant Tigdi (Kalanwali); Krishna Gangwa (Adampur); Ravi Ahuja (Hisar); Jitendra Balhara (Rohtak); Mahendra Sudana (Kalanaur); Krishna Silana (Badli); Naseeb Sonu Balmiki (Jhajjar); Ravindra Sehrawat (Hathin); Haji Karamat Ali (Faridabad NIT).

JJP has also fielded advocate Balbir Saini in Kalka; Mayaram Ror in Assandh; Sunil Saudapur in Israna; Deepak Malik in Baroda; Subhash Gorchiya in Fatehabad; Anjani Ladha in Ellenabad; Anantram in Barwala; Guddi Langyan in Bawanikheda; Lavinder Singh Yadav in Kosli and Teeka Ram Bhardwaj in Tigaon.

On the other hand, ASP has fielded Mandeep Topra in Radaur; Moti Yadav in Rewari and Nisha Balmiki in Faridabad.