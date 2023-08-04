Haryana speaker reviews flood -relief measures in Panchkula

Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta in a review meeting held on Thursday emphasised upon the need of restoring water and electricity services in the flood-affected areas of Panchkula district. Gian Chand Gupta directed the officers to expedite the formalities to help the affected individuals in receiving compensation from the government at the earliest. (HT Photo)

He directed the officers to prioritise the repair of damaged roads to ensure smooth movement for the traffic especially in hilly areas. Gupta also directed the officers to expedite the formalities to help the affected individuals in receiving compensation from the government at the earliest.

During the meeting, it was informed that the water supply is disrupted due to damage in the Kajauli water pipeline. The water supply, which currently stands at 6 MLD is increasing and will be restored to 45 MLD within the next 3 days. Additionally, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is exploring the possibility of sourcing water supply from Sector 32 in Ghaggar River until the Kaushalya Dam water pipeline is fully operational.

Measures have also been taken to control soil erosion at River Ghaggar adjoining Sector 28 and protect the HT line tower with stone pitching in Amaravati area. The National Highways Authority of India has been tasked with ensuring the complete control of soil erosion at the bridge located on NH near Moginand.

