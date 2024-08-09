Haryana athletes made entire country proud: Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the state’s athletes have once again brought glory to the nation by winning four out of five medals for India at the Paris Olympics. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with Paris Olympics bronze medallists Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh at his residence in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

“Despite accounting for less than 2% of the country’s population, Haryana’s athletes have made the nation proud with their Olympic achievements. This is a matter of great pride for the state,” Saini said after meeting Paris Olympic medallists Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh in Chandigarh. He felicitated the athletes and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours.

Sarabjot and Manu, along with their parents and coaches, shared their experiences at the Paris Olympics with the CM. Minister of state for sports Sanjay Singh was also present at the occasion.

Expressing immense pride in the athletes’ accomplishments, the CM remarked that Haryana’s players consistently bring honour to both the state and the country in national and international competitions.

Manu secured two bronze medals in shooting, while Sarabjot Singh won another bronze. “The entire nation is proud of our athletes,” said Saini, adding that all medal winners will soon be honoured at a state-level ceremony. He also congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning a silver medal and commended three hockey players for securing bronze.

Manu credits state’s cultural, dietary habits, sports policy behind success

On the occasion, Manu credited Haryana’s unique cultural and dietary habits for the athletic prowess of the state’s youth. She emphasised that the rich culture and nutritious diets of Haryana have significantly contributed to the development of sports talent.

Manu also praised Haryana’s sports policy, which she believes is the best in the country. “Encouraging children to engage in sports from a young age is deeply ingrained in Haryana’s culture,” she added. Manu acknowledged the consistent support she has received from her parents, coaches and the state government as crucial to her success.

Echoing Manu’s sentiments, Sarabjot praised the state government for its unprecedented cash rewards and incentives for athletes. He affirmed that Haryana’s sports policy is the best in the country, significantly boosting the morale of players.

“The support provided by the Haryana government has been instrumental in propelling the state’s athletes to the global stage,” Sarabjot said.

Manu to be ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ ambassador for Haryana

Haryana minister of state for women and child development Aseem Goel on Friday announced that Manu will be the brand ambassador for “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign. The minister said this while speaking to reporters after chairing an event at Ambala Cantonment.

He said Manu has brought glory to the country as well as the state by winning two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, and it is a matter of pride for the parents who have daughters.

PU V-C felicitates Olympian shooters

After their feat in the Olympics, Manu and Sarabjot were honoured by Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig on Friday.

The V-C congratulated them for their success and stated that PU is proud that both of them are students of DAV College, affiliated with PU. She assured them that all types of assistance will be provided to them from PU.