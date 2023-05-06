Haryana: Committee submits report to CM Khattar on representation of BCs in civic bodies

Haryana Backward Classes commission chairman justice Darshan Singh (retd) on Saturday submitted a report to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar regarding the proportion of reservation for backward classes-A in municipal corporations. Pile of business document files (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An official spokesperson said the commission was assigned to study the progress of social, educational, and economic conditions of the backward classes in the state as per Section 9 of the Haryana Backward Classes Commission Act.

The committee was tasked with reviewing the benefits, representation, and participation of the backward classes in public welfare schemes, as well as assessing the benefits provided to the students from backward classes in educational institutions. The committee was entrusted with evaluating employment opportunities for youth and recommending measures to increase employment opportunities in the state.

The commission has undertaken activities such as evaluating the current activities for skill development and training aimed at youth from backward classes, studying and making recommendations for the provision of a proportion of reservation for backward classes in panchayati raj institutions and municipal corporations in the state, the spokesperson said.

It held multiple meetings and asked the deputy commissioners of the state to list the number of municipalities in their districts and category-wise population figures. It also held public hearings at divisional headquarters, including Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak, Hisar, Karnal, and Ambala, and held detailed discussions with representatives of political parties and organisations. Additionally, the commission received representations through post, email, and messages regarding reservation for backward classes in municipalities.

After holding various meetings and discussing the matter in detail, the commission prepared and submitted its report to the government on the proportion of reservation for backward classes-A in municipal corporations.