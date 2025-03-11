Haryana: Be employment creator, Prez Murmu tells students in Hisar

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday urged students to adopt the mindset of generating employment instead of getting employment. Addressing the students during the convocation ceremony of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar, the President said entrepreneurship could help students in fulfilling social responsibilities. President Droupadi Murmu awarding degree to a girl during the convocation ceremony of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar on Monday. (ANI)

“Entrepreneurial mindset will enable students to identify opportunities, take risks and find creative solutions to existing problems. As an entrepreneur, they can find solutions to social problems through their innovative ideas and contribute to the progress of society,” she said.

Murmu said that preparing young minds for the changing global demands is a challenging task for higher education institutions. “For the balanced and sustainable development of the country, it is also necessary that the benefits of education and technology reach villages. Higher education institutions like Guru Jambheshwar University have a very important role in this context,” she added.

She was informed that Guru Jambheshwar University has a high number of students from small towns and rural areas. She urged students to make the people of their village and city aware of the importance of education and inspire them to get good education.

According to the President, world-class research conducted in higher educational institutions would play an important role in establishing India as a global knowledge superpower. She told students that education is not just a means of acquiring knowledge and skills but also developing life values, such as morality, compassion and tolerance within a human being.

She further said that education makes an individual employable as well as aware of social responsibilities.

On this occasion, 2,080 degrees, including 561 PhD degrees, were awarded at the convocation. Besides, 564 students got gold medals.

Later, the President launched a state-level campaign, ‘spiritual education for holistic well-being’ of Brahma Kumaris, Hisar, on its golden jubilee. “Social, economic, scientific, cultural, political or any other type of system built on spirituality remains ethical and sustainable. A person who experiences spiritual peace enriches the lives of others too with positive energy,” she added.

She emphasised that the real utility of spiritual peace is not in remaining in isolation. “It should be used in building a healthy, strong and prosperous society and nation,” she added.