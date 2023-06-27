Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Techno feasibility study for Haryana’s Ballabhgarh-Palwal metro rail begins

Techno feasibility study for Haryana’s Ballabhgarh-Palwal metro rail begins

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 28, 2023 05:36 AM IST

An official spokesperson said Haryana chief minister ML Khattar had on June 26 directed officials to undertake the techno-feasibility study

The techno feasibility study for the Ballabhgarh-Palwal metro rail began Tuesday with a team of experts from Haryana Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (HMRTC) and Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) making a field inspection of the proposed corridor.

Techno feasibility study for Haryana’s Ballabhgarh-Palwal metro rail is underway. (HT File)
Techno feasibility study for Haryana’s Ballabhgarh-Palwal metro rail is underway. (HT File)

An official spokesperson said the chief minister ML Khattar had on June 26 directed officials to undertake the techno-feasibility study.

The spokesperson said the proposed Ballabhgarh-Palwal corridor will be about 24 km long with 10 stations. It will provide connectivity to the industrial areas of Sector 58-59, Sikri, Softa, Prithla, Baghola, Alhapur and Palwal, the spokesperson said.

Alternatives of the MRT system will also be studied for the proposed corridor. The alignment will be decided after discussions with NHAI and other stakeholders. The integration will be planned with Ballabhgarh railway station, Ballabhgarh bus stand, Raja Nahar Singh metro station and Palwal bus stand. The techno-feasibility study of this route will be completed in the next few days by RITES Limited. Besides this, a comprehensive mobility plan is also being prepared for Palwal.

The spokesperson said this will be an elevated metro rail corridor costing an estimated 180 crore per kilometre. The entire project’s cost is about 4,320 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out